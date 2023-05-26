Fatal Accident on US 40

Muskingum Co-A fatal accident is under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol It took place Thursday at US 40 and Township Road 422 in Falls Township in Muskingum County around 6:3oPM.

Authorities said 18-year-old Destiny Stott was driving north on Township Road 422 when she failed to yield from a stop sign and was struck by 32-year-old Kyle Butler, of Zanesville, who was driving his Dodge Ram west on US 40.

A passenger in Stotts vehicle 38-year-old Betty Adams was pronounced deceased at Genesis Hospital. All other occupants in the vehicle sustained minor injuries. Alcohol isn’t suspected to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation by the State Highway Patrol.