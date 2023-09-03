Fatal Crash in Caldwell

A fatal crash is currently under investigation by the Cambridge Post of the State Highway Patrol.

It took place on Township Road 25 in Jackson Township in Noble County around 12:15 AM Sunday.

The patrol said 34-year-old Nicholas Bucell of Parma was driving a 2021 Police 570 with a juvenile passenger and entered Township Road 25 and began to drive south. Authorities said Bucell drove off the right side of the roadway and overturned into a creek bed.

The patrol said Bucell was transported to Marietta Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The juvenile was not transported.

The patrol believes alcohol to be a factor in the crash and said a helmet was not in use.

The accident is under investigation.