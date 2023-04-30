Fighting Muskies Smack Two Home Runs in Doubleheader Losses



NEW CONCORD, OH- The Muskingum Fighting Muskies are 3-1 in their last four games. The team welcomed Otterbein to Mose Morehead Field for a matinee doubleheader hoping for two big conference wins.

Bottom of the third inning 5-2 Cardinals lead, Weston Melick gets ahold of one and drills it to deep left field and he can touch them all. A leadoff homerun in the 3rd cuts the Otterbein lead to 2.

Then in the fourth, the Muskies defense went to work, Melick fields the frozen rope, steps on the bag for one and throws it to second for the double play. Muskingum keeps the game at 5-3 in the top half.

Now to the bottom of the fourth, Allex Santacroce hits a ball to the moon, an absolute no doubt home run. That’s the senior’s first home run on the season and it makes it a 5-4 game.

Very next inning, Jake Roshau induces another ground ball for a 6-4-3 double play. Unfortanetely for the Muskies, 5-4 was the closest this game got as they went on to lose game 1 with a final score of 13-6. Otterbein also took game two for a doubleheader sweep winning that one 9-4.