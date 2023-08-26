Fink’s Friday Night Blitz Scoreboard

MVL SCORES:

MORGAN: 33

WARREN: 22

NEW LEXINGTON: 33

MAYSVILLE: 10

WEST MUSKINGUM: 38

MARIETTA: 20

RIDGEWOOD:57

RIVER VIEW: 6

Black Bears fall to 0-2 on the year.

CROOKSVILLE: 31

SOUTHERN: 6

Ceramics win their second in a row. They are tied for first place in the small school division.

JOHNSTOWN MONROE: 36

COSHOCTON: 29

Redskins lose their second game by 7 points or fewer.

SHERIDAN: 24

WATKINS MEMORIAL: 19

Generals improve to 2-0 with a close victory.

JOHN GLENN: 42

CAMBRIDGE: 14

Muskies win in blowout fashion over the Bobcats.

TRI-VALLEY: 42

LICKING HEIGHTS: 7

Scotties bounce back in a big way against the Hornets.

NON-MVL

LOUISVILLE: 22

ZANESVILLE: 0

HEATH: 46

LICKING VALLEY: 17

NEWARK: 35

MOUNT VERNON: 28

GRANVILLE: 15

CLEAR FORK: 0

CALDWELL: 41

WATERFORD: 14

MILLER: 44

FRONTIER: 12

TEAYS VALLEY: 28

LOGAN: 6

NELSONVILLE-YORK: 21

NEWARK CATHOLIC: 9

After a final four appearance last year the Green Wave have lost two in a row to start the year.

SHENANDOAH: 53

SHADYSIDE: 14