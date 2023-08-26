Fink’s Friday Night Blitz Scoreboard
MVL SCORES:
MORGAN: 33
WARREN: 22
NEW LEXINGTON: 33
MAYSVILLE: 10
WEST MUSKINGUM: 38
MARIETTA: 20
RIDGEWOOD:57
RIVER VIEW: 6
Black Bears fall to 0-2 on the year.
CROOKSVILLE: 31
SOUTHERN: 6
Ceramics win their second in a row. They are tied for first place in the small school division.
JOHNSTOWN MONROE: 36
COSHOCTON: 29
Redskins lose their second game by 7 points or fewer.
SHERIDAN: 24
WATKINS MEMORIAL: 19
Generals improve to 2-0 with a close victory.
JOHN GLENN: 42
CAMBRIDGE: 14
Muskies win in blowout fashion over the Bobcats.
TRI-VALLEY: 42
LICKING HEIGHTS: 7
Scotties bounce back in a big way against the Hornets.
NON-MVL
LOUISVILLE: 22
ZANESVILLE: 0
HEATH: 46
LICKING VALLEY: 17
NEWARK: 35
MOUNT VERNON: 28
GRANVILLE: 15
CLEAR FORK: 0
CALDWELL: 41
WATERFORD: 14
MILLER: 44
FRONTIER: 12
TEAYS VALLEY: 28
LOGAN: 6
NELSONVILLE-YORK: 21
NEWARK CATHOLIC: 9
After a final four appearance last year the Green Wave have lost two in a row to start the year.
SHENANDOAH: 53
SHADYSIDE: 14