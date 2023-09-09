Fink’s Friday Night Blitz Scoreboard
MVL:
SHERIDAN 29
MORGAN 13
TRI-VALLEY 38
MAYSVILLE 13
PHILO 46
RIVER VIEW 6
MEADOWBROOK 24
CROOKSVILLE 21
JOHN GLENN 30
COSHOCTON 7
NON MVL:
ZANESVILLE 22
LAKEWOOD 16
Blue Devils win their first game of the season in double overtime.
BISHOP ROSECRANS 23
BERNE UNION 21
JT Robinson kicks 28 yard field goal with 8:49 to go. Michael Dady recovered the game winning fumble late in the game.
GRANVILLE 41
HEATH 33
INDIAN VALLEY 45
CAMBRIDGE 7
SHENANDOAH 23
BUCKEYE TRAIL 20
THOMAS WORTHINGTON 36
NEWARK 35
MILLER 48
MILLERSPORT 16
CALDWELL 48
MONROE CENTRAL 26
LOGAN 20
WARREN 14