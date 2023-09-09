Fink’s Friday Night Blitz Scoreboard

MVL:

SHERIDAN 29

MORGAN 13

TRI-VALLEY 38

MAYSVILLE 13

PHILO 46

RIVER VIEW 6

MEADOWBROOK 24

CROOKSVILLE 21

JOHN GLENN 30

COSHOCTON 7

NON MVL:

ZANESVILLE 22

LAKEWOOD 16

Blue Devils win their first game of the season in double overtime.

BISHOP ROSECRANS 23

BERNE UNION 21

JT Robinson kicks 28 yard field goal with 8:49 to go. Michael Dady recovered the game winning fumble late in the game.

GRANVILLE 41

HEATH 33

INDIAN VALLEY 45

CAMBRIDGE 7

SHENANDOAH 23

BUCKEYE TRAIL 20

THOMAS WORTHINGTON 36

NEWARK 35

MILLER 48

MILLERSPORT 16

CALDWELL 48

MONROE CENTRAL 26

LOGAN 20

WARREN 14