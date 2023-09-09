Fink’s Friday Night Blitz Scoreboard

Dylan Kerns,
Fink's

MVL:

SHERIDAN 29
MORGAN 13

TRI-VALLEY 38
MAYSVILLE 13

PHILO 46
RIVER VIEW 6

MEADOWBROOK 24
CROOKSVILLE 21

JOHN GLENN 30
COSHOCTON 7

 

NON MVL:

ZANESVILLE 22
LAKEWOOD 16

Blue Devils win their first game of the season in double overtime.

BISHOP ROSECRANS 23
BERNE UNION 21

JT Robinson kicks 28 yard field goal with 8:49 to go. Michael Dady recovered the game winning fumble late in the game.

GRANVILLE 41
HEATH 33

INDIAN VALLEY 45
CAMBRIDGE 7

SHENANDOAH 23
BUCKEYE TRAIL 20

THOMAS WORTHINGTON 36
NEWARK 35

MILLER 48
MILLERSPORT 16

CALDWELL 48
MONROE CENTRAL 26

LOGAN 20
WARREN 14

Categories: Local Sports, muskingum valley league football

Related