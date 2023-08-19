Fink’s Friday Night Blitz Scoreboard Week 1

Dylan Kerns,
MVL:

MEADOWBROOK: 20
MAYSVILLE: 17

MORGAN: 52
RIVER VIEW: 0

The Raiders get a blowout win to open the year. They will be 1-0 to open their brand new stadium next week.

DESALES: 21
TRI-VALLEY: 17

The Scotties fought hard against a tough DeSales team and fall to 0-1.

SHERIDAN: 33
LICKING VALLEY: 14

JOHN GLENN: 28
CIRCLEVILLE: 0

The Muskies get a shutout victory on opening night.

RIDGEWOOD: 22
COSHOCTON: 21

A nail biter at Ridgewood hands Coshocton the loss.

NEW LEXINGTON: 28
FAIRFIELD UNION: 14

CROOKSVILLE: 59
FISHER CATHOLIC: 13

Ceramics get first win since 2020. The first win for head coach Gage Lotozo.

 

NON-MVL:

NEWARK: 35
ZANESVILLE: 21

Wildcats beat Blue Devils for first time since 2016.

EAST: 42
BISHOP ROSECRANS: 30

East ran for 441 yards on 76 attempts. For Rosecrans, Brody Zemba had a solid night with 3 TD’s on 230 total yards.

HEATH: 48
LIBERTY UNION: 0

UNION LOCAL: 20
SHENANDOAH:8

GRANVILLE: 27
MARION FRANKLIN: 8

CALDWELL: 39
BUCKEYE TRAIL: 26

BISHOP READY: 53
NEWARK CATHOLIC: 21

 

