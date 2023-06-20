Former ZPD Chief Eric Lambes Passes Away

The City of Zanesville’s former Chief of Police has passed away.

Former Chief Eric Lambes died Monday at the age of 63-years-old at the Kobacker House Hospic in Columbus.

He retired from the department with over 32 years of service serving as the chief from 2000 t0 2013. He also was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police #5.

Lambes is survived by his wife Susy Lambes, two sons and three daughters.

Calling hour will take place Thursday, June 22 from 5pm to 8pm at the Snouffer Funeral Home in Zanesville. The funeral service will begin at 11am Friday June, 23 in the Snouffer Chapel with Pastor Jim Gross officiating.