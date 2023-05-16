Four Men Sentenced in Lazy River Lounge Incident

Four men from Cambridge have received their prison sentences for their roles in a New Year’s Eve party that ended in guns and violence.

The Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office announced that Judge Mark Fleegle sentenced brothers Jonathan and Christopher “CJ” McCall to seven years in prison, as well as Scottie Minnis.

The youngest McCall brother, Johna, received a five-year sentence last week.

Authorities said the incident started when Christopher McCall bumped into a woman at the Lazy River Lounge causing him to spill his drinks on his shirt. The mother of one of McCall’s friends approached the woman and accused her of spilling the drinks and escalated the situation.

Later the defendants and other patrons were exiting the bar, words were exchanged and the four beat a bystander uninvolved in the dispute. The man was left unconscious with head trauma and a facial fracture. The four men then went to their vehicle and got pistols, which they fired into the air.

The prosecutor’s office said each man was convicted of felonious assault, aggravated riot, including a firearm specification and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

The Lazy River Lounge, where the incident occurred, is currently undergoing nuisance abatement procedures due to ongoing criminal activity at the establishment.