Frank Bash

Frank Bash, Sr., 84, of Roseville (Avondale), passed away on Wednesday June 7, 2023 at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House. He was born on May 21, 1939 a son of the late Bernice and Leo Bash. Frank retired from McGraw Edison. Since his retirement he enjoyed being with his family, working on cars and watching old western shows. Frank is survived by his wife of 63 years Carol Sue Bash. Two sons Frank Bash, Jr. and Trent (Wendy) Bash. Grandchildren Tyler (Kristen) Bash, Corey (Danielle) Bash, Trent Jr (Christine) Bash, Michele Burton. Great-grandchildren Tysean, Kasey, Christian, Wesley, Audrey, Thea, Makayla, Hunter, Wyatt, and Trent III “Trey”. One brother Harold Bash. One sister Belinda Baker. Many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandson Parker Bash, and his siblings Gladys Hendrick, Lillian Sowers, Markeeta Thomas, Vashti Abella, Sylvia Wisecarver, Bernice Hayes, Fred Bash, John Bash, and Carl Bash. Friends may call from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday June 9, 2023 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday June 10, 2023 with Keith Taylor officiating. Burial will be held in Rose Hill Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to Genesis Hospice and Palliative Care. The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at Genesis CCU and Genesis Hospice-Morrison House.