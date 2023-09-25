Franklin Local School District Program needs Community’s help

DUNCAN FALLS, OH – A program in the Franklin Local School District could use the community’s help.

Lifewise Academy is a program that has been offered to students in grades K-6 in the Franklin Local School District for the past 2 years.

Gail Deitrick, the Franklin Local Lifewise Academy Director, said the goal of Lifewise is to teach children life skills through characters in the Bible.

“Our focus is Bible character education class.” Deitrick said. “Students get a Bible story with the class but they also get to learn how to use that skill in real life.”

Students are taken to the Academy during school hours for about 40 minutes, once a week.

Gary Phipps, the Franklin Local Lifewise Academy Board President, said that from now until the end of September, an anonymous donor will match donations up to $50,000 to Lifewise Academy.

“It costs about $120 to have a child go through the program, per year.” Phipps said. “Now, they do come once a week for one class period but kindergarten through 6th grade encompasses about 1,000 students.”

If you are interested in donating to Lifewise Academy you can head to lifewiseacademy.org/franklinoh.