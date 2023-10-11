Frederick Piccone

Frederick Rocco “Tony” Piccone, 93, of Crooksville, being a faithful servant of God, passed away peacefully with family by his side at his daughter’s home, where he was provided loving care during his final days.

He was born on February 10, 1930, a son to the late, Rocco “Big Tony” and Garnet (Short) Piccone of Deavertown.

Fred retired from AEP/Ohio Power Company in 1992 after decades of work as a representative and electrician. He spent many years as a dedicated community leader, a member of the Crooksville School Board, the Lions Club and Chairman of the Church Board. In his retirement, Fred spent countless hours in his workshop, building and crafting various items, from masterfully crafted birdhouses, hutches, cabinets, and shelving to little wooden white crosses he would donate and now adorn the flowerbeds of many local homes. He was incredibly handy, always working on lawn mowers, riding his Gold Wing motorcycle, and doing the electrical wiring for many area homes.

Above anything worldly that he enjoyed, nothing brought him the peace and joy like that of worshipping his God. Making his home in Christ at the First Hope UMC in Crooksville, Fred spoke and sang his praise to his loving Father. From his younger days until his last, Fred would sing the gospels of praise and worship, with his friends and family. He joined the Crooksville Community Choir where he and his fellow Christians united in song. There is no doubt, that this man entered the Kingdom of Heaven with arms wide open, embracing his Lord.

Left behind to mourn his passing are his daughter and caretaker, Sandra (Don) Swinehart, Frederick R. (Sheila) Piccone, Shawn (Deelynn) Piccone; his 11 grandchildren; as well as several great and great-great-grandchildren. Fred also leaves behind a special buddy and great grandson, Broc Borras; along with his great-granddaughter, Reagon and several others.

In addition to his parents, Fred is united in eternal life with his wife, Frances Piccone who died May 13, 2017, and his son, Nick E. Piccone who died August 21, 2004; as well as his siblings, Walter and Sissy Piccone.

Friends and family are welcome to pay their respects from 4-8:00 PM, Sunday, October 15, 2023, at the First Hope UMC, 102 N. Buckeye St., Crooksville. Funeral services will be rendered, Monday, October 16, 2023, at 11:00AM at the church where Pastor Clyde Boring will be officiating. Fred will then be laid to rest in Rose Hill Cemetery with his wife and son.