Garey Morgan

Garey Morgan, 77, of Cambridge, passed away Sunday (October 1, 2023) at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born May 31, 1946 in Cambridge, son of the late Herbert Morgan and Violet (Valentine) Morgan.

Garey attended Byesville High School and was the owner & operator of B&B Body Shop and Towing since 1978. He was a member of TRAO (The Towing and Recovery Association of Ohio). Garey always said that after family, the business comes first. He and Connie, along with their children, became valued members of the business community serving Guernsey County and the surrounding area for over 45 years. He was certain that the traditions that he established will be carried on by his family for years to come.

He was drafted into the US Army on December 3, 1965 and served during the Vietnam War. He earned the rank of SP4.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Tina Morgan; his brother-in-law, Ron Paden; and three sisters-in-law, Kathy Booth, Diane Paden, and Sharon Walker.

Garey is survived by his wife of fifty-seven years, Connie (Paden) Morgan, whom he married February 23, 1966; a son, Travis (Rachel) Morgan; a daughter, Tara (Dan) Webster; his grandchildren, Emma Morgan (Ryan Lipps), Grace Morgan (Harley Sizemore), Nick Morgan (Destiny Riggs), Devin (Paige) Webster, Dylan Webster (Mattie Dearth), Damon Webster, Drew Webster, Nick, Zack, Jake, and Jackson Savage; his great-grandchildren, Kai Lipps, Denver Webster, and Millie Sizemore; his half-brother, Albert (Deanna) Keith; his brothers-in-law, Don Paden, Randy Paden, and Jim Booth; his sister-in-law, Shirley Paden; his extended family, Don Paden, Jeff (Adranne) Paden, Derek Paden, and Justin Paden; and several nieces & nephews.

Visitation will be held Wednesday (October 4, 2023) from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Thorn-Black Funeral Home, Cambridge, where funeral services will be held Thursday (October 5, 2023) at 2 p.m.

Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Byesville, with military graveside services conducted by the Guernsey County Veterans Council.

As an expression of sympathy, the family suggests that memorial contributions in Garey’s name be made to Hospice of Guernsey Inc., PO Box 1165, Cambridge OH 43725.

