Garry “Gig” Sturtz

Garry “Gig” Ralph Sturtz II, 55 of Zanesville, passed away at his residence on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

Gig was born on November 8, 1967 in Glendale, California. He is the son of Carmaline (Esposito) Sturtz and the late Garry R. Sturtz. He worked as a salesman for Sun TV before retiring. His passions were riding and restoring off-road motorcycles and ATVs and the comradery and showmanship of golf. Gig had a unique sense of humor, a generous spirit, and an enormous love and gratitude for his family.

Gig is survived by his wife, Melissa (Swartz) Sturtz, whom he married on February 9, 2013; his son, Garry “Trey” R. Sturtz III; his step-children, Dylan Peace and Lauren (John) Thompson; his sisters, LaVanna (Kirk) Wrobley and Anita (Scott) Sturtz-Sharpless; his nieces and nephews, Cody Sturtz and Jackson Sharpless, Madison Wrobley and Lyon Wrobley.

In keeping with Garry’s wishes, a caring cremation will take place. A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, May 14 at 2:00 pm at The Z Barn. The Farus Funeral Home of New Concord is caring for the Sturtz family.

“Through time reality becomes an illusion.”