Gause Sentenced in Overdose Case

Muskingum Co.-A man sentenced for dealing drugs to a Dresden woman who overdosed received his prison sentence.

Judge Kelly Cottrill sentenced Daniel Gause to 8 to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty in April to one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of corrupting another with drugs.

Authorities said in September, 25-year-old Jensen Mautz died in the presence of her two-month-old baby after overdosing on Fentanyl.

The Muskingum County Coroner said Mautz had Fentanyl and THC in her system at the time of her death.

By searching Mautz’s phone authorities discovered she had been messaging Gause to purchase narcotics for several years. Their most recent exchange was just two days before Mautz overdosed.