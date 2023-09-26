Gene Kirkbride

Gene A. Kirkbride, 69 of Zanesville, passed away on Monday, September 25, 2023, at the Genesis Hospital with his family and friends by his side.

Gene was born on June 8, 1954 in Zanesville, Ohio. He is the son of the late Clarence F. Sr. and Maxine (Williams) Kirkbride. Gene proudly served his country in the United States Army. Gene went above and beyond when it came to caring for his community. He dedicated twenty-eight years of hard work at the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office as Deputy Sheriff Jail Division before retiring in 2005. After retiring, he worked as a security guard for Autozone for fifteen years. Gene was apart of many organizations, such as serving as Past President for the Great 18th District, the Muskingum Chapter #485 Order of the Eastern Star where he served four times as Past Worthy Patron, the Junior Warden of the Anchor Lodge #283, the Senior Warden for the Amity Lodge #5, and the FOP #5. Gene was devoted to his faith at the Central Trinity United Methodist Church. He taught Sunday School classes for over thirty years, and was a Steven’s Minister and Steven’s leader. Above all, he treasured the time he spent surrounded by the ones he loved. Gene was a beloved son, brother, husband, friend, and hero who will be dearly missed.

Gene is survived by his wife of thirty-eight years, Nieokea (Evans) Kirkbride of Zanesville, whom he married on September 22, 1985: his brothers, Clarence Kirkbride Jr. and Ronnie Kirkbride, both of Cumberland; his special friend, Melody Greiner; and his several nieces, nephews, and friends.

In addition to his parents, Gene is preceded in death by his sisters, Connie Rutter and Grace Kirkbride.

Visitations will be from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls. Funeral services for Gene will be held at 11 am on Friday, September 29, 2023, at the funeral home. Pastor John Exman will officiate the service. Gene will be laid to rest in Duncan Falls Cemetery were full Military Honors will be provided by the VFW Post #1058 and the US Army.

Muskingum Chapter Order of the Eastern Star services will be held at 5:45 pm on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at the funeral home.

Masonic services provided by Amity and Anchor Lodges will be held for Gene at 6 pm on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at the funeral home.

www.farusfh.com