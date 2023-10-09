Genesis Hospice Care Fundraiser: Honoring Lost Loved Ones with Snow Angel Ornaments for a Meaningful Cause

ZANESVILLE, OH – Genesis Hospice Care is hosting a fundraiser that will help honor lost loved ones for the holidays.

From now until November 17th, for $25 you can purchase a 3.75 x 4.25” Snow Angel ornament with the name of someone you want to remember.

All of the proceeds from the Snow Angel sale will go back to Genesis Hospice Care to provide end of life care to those who can’t afford it.

Pebbles Thornton, Director of Genesis Hospice, says this is a wonderful thing to honor loved ones.

“It’s a beautiful way of honoring someone in your life that you love.” Thornton said. “It’s also going to a good cause.”

Thornton said, at Genesis, they believe everyone in the community deserves end of life care but can’t always afford it.

“Not every insurance covers end of life care.” Thornton said. “Not everyone has insurance, so we never turn anyone away for end of life care, regardless if they can afford it.”

Genesis Hospice will also be holding a Gala at Eaglesticks on November 11th.

If you are interested in purchasing a Snow Angel you can call 740-454-5913.