George Dougherty

George F. Dougherty, 90, of Cambridge, OH, passed away July 28, 2023, at Riverside Manor Nursing and Rehab, Newcomerstown, OH.

He was born April 22, 1933, in Cambridge, OH, son of the late, Alfred and Anna Dougherty. George was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Ann, and two brothers, Bill and Jack. He is survived by six nephews and a niece.

George graduated from Cambridge High School in 1951 and went on to attend The University of Toledo, earning a degree in Mechanical Engineering. While in college George was in Army ROTC and after graduating, served six months at Fort McClellan Georgia and then continued his service at the Cambridge post of the Ohio National Guard, where he served as Captain for many years.

George married Ann Skelnar in 1966 and they built a home near Cumberland, where they lived for over 20 years. George was the Plant Engineer for Champion Spark Plug from 1960 until 1988 when he resigned and moved to Phoenix, Arizonia, working for Solvay. While in Cambridge George was active in many community organizations including The Elks, Masons, Shriners, Kiwanis and Junior Achievement. After retirement George and his wife Ann moved to Albuquerque N.M. then to Mesquite, Nevada. After Ann’s passing in 2014 George returned to Ohio in 2015 and moved back to Cambridge in 2017.

Private family services will take place at Northwood Cemetery.

