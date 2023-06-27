Gerald Brown

Gerald L. Brown, 86, of Crooksville, Ohio passed away at 3:18 AM, Monday, June 26, 2023 at Fairfield Medical Center in Lancaster.

He was born November 2, 1936 in Crooksville, the son of the late Donald and Lorena (nee: Dailey) Brown.

Throughout his younger years, he worked with his father and Uncle Gerald at B & W Excavating doing construction work. At one time, he worked at the Water Works Department for the Village of Crooksville. Gerald was a heavy equipment operator for Central Ohio Coal Company. He later retired from Sidwell Brothers where he was an equipment operator. Gerald enjoyed helping others such as plowing gardens around Crooksville. In his spare time, he loved being with his family, outdoors mowing grass and working around the farm on his tractor. He enjoyed taking vacations. Gerald hosted the Brown Family Reunions at his home affectionately called ‘Sugar Grove’ and he worked for months ahead preparing for the big day. He was a #1 Dad and Grandpa. Gerald attended Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses with his wife.

Left behind to mourn his passing is his wife of 65 years, Beverly (nee: Brown) Brown; his sons and daughters-in-law, Gerald Eugene and Mary Brown, Marvin and Sonya Brown; his grandchildren, Nicole (Josh) Brown-Winans, Andy (Brittany) Brown, Gerald Christopher (Crystal) Brown, Maria Elaine Brown, Issac Brown, Levi (Jasmine) Brown, Shantay (Thomas) Byberg, and Jacob Brown: 16 great-grandchildren; his sister and brother-in-law, Kay and Butch Ansel and his sister-in-law, Cheryl Wesney

In addition to his parents, Gerald was preceded in death by his siblings and their spouses, Donna (Chuck) Wood, Terry (Beverly) Brown, Wayne (Mary Jane) Brown and Larry ‘Nuggett’ (Rebecca) Brown.

Family and friends may visit to pay their respect 5-7 PM, Friday, June 30, 2023 at Goebel Funeral Home, 36 N. Buckeye St., Crooksville where funeral services will begin at 7 PM. Gerald will be cremated following the services.