Gerald “Jerry” Pusz

Gerald “Jerry” Joseph Pusz, 79, of Zanesville, died at 2:34 A.M. on Tuesday, October 3,

2023, at Genesis Hospice Morrison-House, Zanesville. He was born February

26, 1944, in Cleveland, OH, son of the late Joseph and Genevieve

(Trochimowicz) Pusz. Gerald was Catholic by faith, and a Veteran of the

United States Air Force proudly serving with the 497th Reconnaissance Technical Group during Vietnam. He retired as a draftsman from the Genie Co. after more than twenty years of service, and was a member of the VFW, F.M.J. shooting range and long-time secretary of The Canton McKinley Gun Club. He loved to fish and for the last few years of his life could be found most mornings with a line in the water at Dillon Dam with his friend Ralph the blue heron. He had experiences in life that others could only dream of such as racing his 1966 Porsche Targa on the Nurburgring in Germany, flying open cockpit in a biplane, Northern Pike fishing in far north Quebec and Muskie fishing on the French River. He was the proudest man alive watching his children lead successful lives and his 5 grandsons play sports. He was often found on the sideline of games with his Nikon camera taking amazing action shots. His leniwe pierogi and potato pancakes were absolutely legendary. A lifelong Cleveland sports fan, he had always hoped to see the Browns win the Super Bowl before he died. He will continue to cheer every Sunday from above

He is survived by his wife, Sharon (Tomco) Pusz; a daughter, Marianne (Mark)

Rinehart; a son, Drs. Max (Ashley Hothem) Pusz; five grandsons, George, James, A.J.,

Carter, and Will; and a sister, Anita (Steve) Poole.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a sister, Donna

Kaminski

A visitation will be held from 2:00 PM until 5:00 P.M., Friday, October 20, 2023, at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE, with full Military Honors accorded him, on the lawn, by the United States Army in conjunction with the VFW George Selsam Post 1058 and the American Legion Post 29 Color Guard.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Ohio Wildlife Conservation: https://ohiodnr.gov/buy-and-apply/support-odnr/donate-to-odnr/donate-wildlife-conservation

