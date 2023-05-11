Gerald Whissel

Gerald L. Whissel Sr., 75, of Zanesville passed at 3:30 P.M. on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at the Cedar Hill Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born on Friday, March 19, 1948 in Zanesville, Ohio the son of the late Earl Whissel and Mary Elizabeth Galliway Whissel.

Gerald worked as a farmer for many years and for Porter Welding for over 30 years. Gerald enjoyed playing with his dogs, tinkering in the garage, woodworking, watching TV and of course, napping in his favorite recliner.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon McBride Whissel; son, Gerald L. Whissel Jr.; six siblings, Robert (Marleen) Whissel, Herbert Whissel, Larry Guy (Rebecca) Whissel, Howard Whissel, Shirley Smith and Evelyn (Paul) Compston; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Gerald was preceded in death by a brother, Albert “Gene” (Becke) Whissel; two sister-in-laws, Joan Whissel and Rita (Frank) Palmer; a brother-in-law, Herbert (Mary) McBride; a niece, Nancy Palmer and a nephew, Eddie Palmer.

Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Monday, May 15, 2023 at the Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home where funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. with Celebrant Jeff Hardwick officiating. Burial will conclude at the Zanesville Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions can be made in Gerald’s name to the Animal Shelter Society Inc. 1430 Newark Rd. Zanesville, OH 43701.

The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Gerald’s family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.