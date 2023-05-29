Geraldine Stalling

Geraldine Stalling, 61, of Crooksville, passed away Sunday, May 28, 2023, at New Lexington Care and Rehab Center after an extended illness. She was born on October 7, 1961, in Columbus, Ohio to the late David and Ruby Hyson Knight. Geraldine enjoyed spending time outdoors fishing, camping, and attending stock car races, playing bingo, visiting casinos and shopping. She loved her grandchildren dearly and spent a good bit of her life raising money for Children’s Hospital for treatment for spina bifida. Geraldine is survived by her husband, Donald Stalling; children, Donald David Stalling, Jennifer Stalling and Misty VanFossen; grandchildren, Levi (Becca Sellars) Judson, Braydon, Skyler and Alexus Ward, Riley, and Colton VanFossen; great grandchildren, Remmy and Veronika Judson and Jonah White; siblings, David (Annie) Knight, Laroy Knight, Neil Knight, Crystal Brown, Sandra Tracy, and Debbie Johnson Hatch. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, John Knight, Evelyn Bays, and Gloria Knight. Calling hours will be held Thursday June 1, 2023, from 4pm – 7pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville, where funeral services will begin at 7pm with Rev. Darren Tolbert officiating. You may sign the register book or share a memory at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com