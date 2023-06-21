Glenna Tate

Glenna Louise Tate, 91, of Zanesville, died at 3:28 P.M. on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born January 21, 1932, in Barnett Ridge, Ohio, daughter of the late Jack and Slyvia (Striblin) Moore. She retired from General Electric and was formally employed at RCA Cambridge and at Bethesda Hospital as a delivery assistant. She had many hobbies including fishing, painting, gardening, puzzles after the first day of snow, hosting and attending family gatherings. Glenna loved her grandchildren and spending time with family especially family events like wiener roasts and the holidays. Glenna was a great woman of faith. She was a member of Cornerstone Full Gospel Church and attended classes and studied to obtain a license in Ministry.

Glenna is survived by her beloved husband, Sheldon Smith whom she had been married to for nineteen years and together for thirty-eight years; nine children, Becky (Ralph) Krouskoupf of Zanesville, Judy (Larry) Work of Upper Arlington, Jeff Tate of Zanesville, Jennifer (Ted) Gray of Pickerington, Sue (Phillip) Norris of Zanesville, Lori (Brian) Wickham of Pickerington, Michael Bennett of Florida, Kimberly (Greg) Daniels of Zanesville, Sheldon (Scott) Smith of Zanesville; seventeen grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Janet Young, Sherril Williams, Connie Watiker and a special cousin Louise Kennedy.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Alexandra Johnson; a sister, Jean Boone; and a brother, Wayne Honesty.

Friends and family may call from Monday, June 26,2023, 12:00 Noon until time of service at 2:00 P.M. at Cornerstone Full Gospel Church, Duncan Falls, Ohio, with Pastor Steve Harrop officiating, she will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery, Zanesville. All arrangements have been entrusted to BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Cancer Society P.O. Box 6704 Hagerstown, MD. 21741 or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105.

To send a note of condolence, or to order flowers: visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.