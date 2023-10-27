Gloria Hoppstetter

Gloria Jean Shaw-Hoppstetter, 84 of Zanesville, passed away on October 26, 2023, at Genesis Hospital.

She was born on February 16, 1939, in Zanesville, Ohio, daughter of the late Albert Shaw and Bernice (Abbott) Shaw. Gloria enjoyed sewing and shopping. In her spare time, she loved to read her books. Above all she enjoyed spending her time with her family and loved ones.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, John Hoppstetter; children, Lora Hoppstetter, Kelly (John) Gohring, Johnna (Ronnie) Evans; grandchildren, Levi (Laura) Boudinot, Carrie (Justin) Boudinot-Stotts, Vanessa (Chris) Minner, John Gohring, Jeremy Gohring, Jadyn Evans; great-grandchildren, Colton, Keeley, Landon, Blane, Zane, and Payton.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, John F. Hoppstetter; brothers, Charles Shaw, William Shaw, Glenn Shaw, Tom Shaw; sisters, Lillian Moore, Clara Belle Lowman, Dianna Williams, Dorothy Murphy; sister-in-law, Ada Belle Hoppstetter; father-in-law, John M. Hoppstetter; and mother-in-law, Frances Hoppstetter.

Per Gloria’s wishes, no calling hours or services will be held at this time. A dignified cremation will take place. A private family ceremony will be held, and Gloria will be laid to rest at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.

In loving memory of Our Little Momma.

DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

