Gregory Lyons

Gregory Allen Lyons, 61, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Home. Gregory was born March 31, 1962, son of the late Lynn and Deanna Lyons. In addition to his parents, Greg is also preceded in death by his brothers, Mark and Terry Lyons; nephew, Kayson Straughter.

Greg leaves to cherish his memory, his son, Landon Lyons; his sister, Susan Taylor; his uncle, David Moore; his aunt, Peggy Moore and his Mother in law, Jennie Hiles along with many nieces, nephews and several other friends and family.

Greg was an avid outdoors man that loved to fishing, hunting and guns. One of the things Greg enjoyed most was to spend time with his son, often playing ball. Greg also enjoyed being a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Greg will be missed by all that knew him.

You may call on the family, Thursday, May 18, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Burrell Funeral Services. Graveside service will be held following calling, at Memorial Park Cemetery, Zanesville, OH. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.