Hannah “Juanita” Burns

Hannah “Juanita” J. Burns, 89 of Zanesville, died 1:15 AM, Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Genesis Hospital following a brief illness. She was born Monday, April 23, 1934, in Corning, the daughter of John Cairo and Minnie (Wood) Cairo. She married James E. “Jim” Burns on Sunday, May 8, 1960.

Juanita worked for Stoneware Pottery for many years and retired from Lear Corporation. She enjoyed bingo, playing cards and yard sales.

Juanita is survived by four sons, Luke Burns, David (Bonnie) Burns, Kenny (Janice) Smith and Jeff (Mel) Taylor; one daughter, Donnetta Burns; grandchildren, Ashley Peoples, Chasity Hartman, Lisa Burns, Heather (Murphy) Burns, Kayla Burns and Douglas Burns, Jr.; several great grandchildren, including a special great granddaughter, Sydney Burns; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; a special friend, Mary Saxton and two pet companions, Toby and Tilly.

In addition to her parents, Juanita was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Burns, three sons, Douglas Burns, Johnny & Jimmy Young; one daughter, Barbara Bowman; one grandson, Jacob Burns; one granddaughter, Misty Cairens and one son-in-law, Steve Insley.

Friends may call 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Friday, June 2, 2023, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, where services will follow at 1:00 PM, with Misty Cromwell officiating. Juanita will be laid to rest beside her husband in Zanesville Memorial Park. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com.