Harding Road Closure

Those traveling in the Maple Avenue area will encounter a road closure Thursday evening.

The City of Zanesville said Harding Road will close between Maple Avenue and West Ray Drive at 7pm to allow for allow for the construction of the new waterlines in and around the Maple Avenue and Harding Road intersection.

This work is expected to take one week to complete and is weather dependent.

The city said you can expect delays and should use caution in the work zone. They advise using alternate routes.