Harold “Bill” Brister

Harold “Bill” W. Brister, 66 of Zanesville, died 1:10 PM, Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Genesis Morrison House Hospice following a brief illness. He was born Monday, March 18, 1957, in Lore City, the son of Charles & Esther Brister. He married Brenda S. (Spinks) Brister on August 11, 1979, who preceded him in death on Thursday, March 16, 2017.

Bill worked with the Longaberger Company for over 28 years and recently retired from Riesbeck’s following 2 years of service. He enjoyed hunting, gardening, woodworking and painting. Bill followed wrestling, racing and the demo derby. He was a family man who greatly enjoyed the time he spent with them, especially his grandchildren.

Bill is survived by three children, Kevin A. (Laken) Brister, Billie Jo (Jim) Fraley and Eric (Lori) Suttles; his grandchildren, Stacia (Matt) Balsley, Kim (Dakota) Suttles, Hunter Suttles, Chloe Suttles, Ben Fraley, Brady Fraley, Gavin Fraley, Conner Fraley, Quintin Fraley, Breighlyn Huff, Kinsley Brister and Remington Brister, and Dakota Wyatt, his siblings, Charlie (Cathy) Brister, Bob (Martha) Brister, David (Missy) Brister, Rick (Jeff) Brister, Jeff (Debbie) Brister, Chris (Kelly) Brister, Bonnie Brister, Linda (Mike) Rittenhouse and Patty Spires and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda S. Brister; three grandsons, William Suttles, Deontae Wyatt and Justen Miller; and one great grandson, Hunter Balsley and three sisters, Dolly Griffin, Audrey Paxton and Beverly Brister.

Friends may call Thursday, May 11, 2023, from 12 Noon to 2:00 PM, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, where funeral services will follow. Bill will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife in Pleasant Grove Cemetery.