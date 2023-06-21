Harold Rupe

Harold E. Rupe, 72 of Duncan Falls, passed away at his home on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Harold was born on March 20, 1951 in Zanesville. He is the son of the late Robert Eugene and Audra Elizabeth (Foreman) Rupe.

Harold dedicated twenty-two years of his life to working as a school bus driver for Franklin Local Schools, as well as working for Domino’s Pizza for 18 years. He attended the Word of Life Ministries. Harold was a member of the Anchor Lodge #283 FA&M and he was a lifetime member of the Amrou Grotto.

Harold is survived by his loving wife of fifty-one years, Kay A. (Adams) Rupe, whom he married on April 7, 1972; children, Bobby (Trina) Rupe, Dee (Terry) Henderson, and Chad Rupe; his grandchildren, Ariel, Marissa, Brooklyn (Eric), Brett, Bradley, Bryson (Jennifer), Shanta, and Brodie (Ashley); his nine great-grandchildren; his brother, Roger (Vickie) Rupe; as well as his niece, Rachelle and his nephew, Roger Jr.

In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to help out the family with funeral expenses to: The Rupe Fund, PO Box 423, Duncan Falls, Ohio 43734.

Anchor Lodge will hold Masonic service on June 22, 2023.

Visitations will be 4 to 7 on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls. Funeral services will held at 11 AM Friday with Pastor John Sensibaugh officiating. Harold will be laid to rest in Stovertown Cemetery.

