Heather Dunlap

Heather Renee Dunlap, born on September 6th, 1978, passed away June 2, 2023, leaving behind a void in the lives of her loved ones.

She was a devoted and loving mother survived by her children Daniel Dunlap and Jadikah Williams. Heather was the cherished daughter of John and Teresa Dunlap of Zanesville, Ohio. She was also an older sister to J.D. Dunlap and sister-in-law Julie Dunlap. Heather will be dearly missed by her nieces Emiley and Kaylie Dunlap, as well as her nephew Conner Dunlap. Additionally, she was an older sister to Tanner Dunlap, sister-in-law Sara Dunlap, and niece Briona Dunlap.

Heather was born and raised in Zanesville, Ohio, and dedicated her life to being a loving stay-at-home mother. She had a heart of gold and was a woman of strong faith, always displaying kindness and a willingness to help those in need. Despite facing various medical complications throughout her adult life, Heather showed unwavering strength and resilience. She had a wonderful spirit, always seeking to bring joy and laughter into the lives of others. Heather’s willingness to help and her sense of humor were truly remarkable.

Heather’s passing has left a deep void in the lives of her family and friends. Her memory will be cherished, and the impact of her warm and compassionate spirit will continue to inspire all those who had the privilege of knowing her. She will be deeply missed by everyone who loved her.

No calling hours or services will be held at this time. The Dunlap family has chosen a dignified cremation.

DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com