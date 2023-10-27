Heating Assistance Available to Help Ohioans Avoid Winter Chill

The Ohio Department of Development and MEOAG Inc. want to ensure Ohioans stay warm and comfortable this winter by helping alleviate the burden of costly energy bills.

From Nov. 1, 2023 through March 31, 2024, income-eligible Ohioans can receive one-time assistance with their home energy bill through the Department of Development’s Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program.

The Winter Crisis Program assists Ohioans facing service disconnection, have been disconnected, need to establish new service, need to pay to transfer service, have a Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP) default, need to make their first PIPP payment, or have 25 percent or less supply of bulk fuel in their tank to maintain service. Qualifying households must have a gross annual income of at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty level. For a family of four, that is up to $52,500.

Last year, the Winter Crisis Program assisted more than 67,000 households in Ohio, providing a total of $19 million in benefits.

“A warm and comfortable home should not be a luxury only some people can afford,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Department of Development. “This program does more than just provide financial assistance; it shows some of our most-vulnerable residents that we’re here to lend a helping hand when they need it most.”

Households serviced by a Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO)-regulated utility must sign up for PIPP or another payment plan if there is still an outstanding balance on the utility bill after receiving assistance.

Ohioans can start their application online but will need to schedule an appointment with their local energy assistance provider to complete the application. To schedule an appointment, call 740 302-8404. The application and list of providers can be found online at energyhelp.ohio.gov. Ohioans can also call 800-282-0880 to find their local provider. Hearing impaired customers may dial 711 for assistance.

Clients need to bring copies of the following documents to their appointment: