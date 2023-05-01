Helen Bates

ZANESVILLE

Helen Eileen Bates, 99, passed away Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Altercare. She was born February 29, 1924, in Stock Township, Noble County, to the late Jesse J. and Myrtle C. King Gordon. She attended Barnes Ridge and Summerfield Schools. She worked in restaurants, a war plant in Canton and as an aide at old Bethesda. Helen retired from Brockway Glass after 33 years of service and was a member of Washington Township Baptist Church.

Surviving are her children: Dighton “Danny” (Tammie) Bates, Elvin J. (Sheila) Bates, Darlene Boyer and Tamara (Kenny Kimble) Crawmer; brother Lloyd (Ruth) Gordon; sister in law Jean Gordon; 16 grandchildren: Annette Alton, Brooke Roberts, Dighton Bates Jr., Brea Wade, Jamie Eversole, Joshua Bates, Jeremie Bates, Doris Landers, Angela Tokie, Amy Martin, Darrell Martin, Darrin Chio, Jesse Bates, Joe Bates, Tim Page and Chelsea Crawmer; 30 great-grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dighton R. Bates, whom she married October 16, 1940; daughter Scheryl Ann Martin; grandson Victor Lancaster; sons in law Roger Boyer and Brent Crawmer; five brothers: Herman Gordon, James Gordon, Walter Gordon, Willard Gordon and Richard Gordon; and two sisters: Cleo Hutchison and Mary Larson.

The family would like to send a special thank you to Altercare nurses, therapists and technicians and the Absolute Hospice team.

Calling hours will be from 5 to 8PM Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE. The funeral service will begin at 11AM Wednesday, May 3, in the Snouffer Chapel with Pastor Chris Riggs officiating. Burial will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park.

To send a note of condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, like us on Facebook, or call our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.