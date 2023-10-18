Helen Gales

Helen A. Gales, 97, of Zanesville, was sent off to be with her Lord and the love of her life, Tom Gales, Monday evening, October 16, 2023, at Helen Purcell Home.

Born April 21, 1926, in Wakatomika, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Jacob Way and Nellie (Thomas) Way Smailes. Helen was a 1945 graduate of Jefferson High School and went on to earn her associate degree at Bliss Business College in Columbus. After graduation she worked for the Department of Motor Vehicles, and then retired from Battelle Institute after 30 years of service. Helen and her husband, Thomas lived in the Columbus area, until 1995 when they moved to Dresden to be closer to family. Helen was a member of the First Baptist Church of Dresden, enjoyed taking walks around the Village, and traveling the world with her friends and family. Helem spent a lot of time at the Dresden Senior Center where she loved to line dance and play cards.

With heavy hearts she leaves behind a stepbrother, William Smailes; a nephew, Lewis (Sharon) Randles of Coshocton; two nieces, Karen (Don) Bush of Acme, PA and Sharon Uber of Indiana, PA.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Gales, who she married, December 4, 1948; a sister, Frances Randles; brother-in-law, Ray Randles; stepfather, Orville Smailes; stepbrothers, Francis, Lorraine, Lowell, and Dwight Smailes.

No calling hours will be observed. A graveside services will be held at 11:00am, Friday, October 20, 2023, at Valley View Cemetery, Warsaw, Ohio with Pastor Frosty Pierce officiating.

The family is being assisted by the Dresden Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home.