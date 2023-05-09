Helen “Joan” Shaffer

Helen “Joan” Shaffer, 86 of Chandlersville, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at the Cambridge Place.

Joan was born on May 14, 1936 in Akron, Ohio. She is the daughter of the late Franklin H. and Inez (Ferguson) Drushal. Joan worked for the Bloomer Candy Company as a candy maker before retiring in 1990. She was a member of the Salt Creek Baptist Church in Chandlersville until it closed, then she attended the Westwood Baptist Church. Joan enjoyed taking care of her flowers, especially her Daylilies, but most especially she loved spending time with her family.

Joan is survived by her children, Susan (Steven) Calvert, Larry (Lynn) Shaffer, and Ed (Julie) Shaffer; her ten grandchildren, Nicholas Hill, Logan (Hannah) Hill, Noah Hill, Nathaniel (Torie Gable) Shaffer, Hannah Shaffer, Lydia (Wes) Waters, Abigail Shaffer, Samantha (Cory) McCune, Stephanie (Christopher) Persons, and Sabrina Shaffer; her seven great-grandchildren; her brother and sister, Robert (Irene) Drushal and Betty (Billy) Wedincamp; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Joan is preceded in death by her husband of sixty years, Orval E. Shaffer, who passed away on July 5, 2018; her son-in-law, Robert Rasor; her siblings, Judith Revennaugh, Wilbur Drushal, and Donald Drushal.

Visitations will be from 4 to 7 pm on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at the Farus Funeral Home of New Concord. Funeral services will be held at 1 PM on Friday, May 12, 2023. Pastor Seth Ellis will officiate the service. Joan will be laid to rest beside her husband in St. Paul Cemetery.

