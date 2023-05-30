Helena Sylvia Jean Wheeler

August 23, 1943 - May 12, 2023

Helena Sylvia Jean Wheeler, age 79, of Hobe Sound Florida, passed away May 12, 2023 at her residence. She was born August 23, 1943 in Riddles burg, PA to Harry and Viola Swope. She was married to Larry C. Wheeler of Zanesville, OH. Helena was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother that loved her family above all else. Her love of family and care for all around her as if she was a mother to the world was a defining characteristic. Helena lived a full life traveling the world with the ability to light up a room and grabbed opportunities to try something new and make new friends whenever possible. She is survived by her husband, Larry, four children, Dawn Wright of Rochester, NH, Richard Wright (husband of Shie) Hobe Sound, FL, Janie Wheeler Zanesville, Oh, and Don Wheeler Gahanna, Oh. Sisters Shirley, Patty, and Darlene. She has seven grandchildren Tommy, Chelle, Robin, of Rochester, NH, Taiyo of Hobe Sound Fl, Madison, Dylan, and Elijah, of Zanesville, Oh. Many great-grandchildren that she adored as if they were her own children. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by the following siblings: Eugene, Ronald, James, Debbie and Kathy. We will be conducting a celebration of life in Florida on Tuesday, May 30th from 4:00-6:00pm at the Stuart/Jensen Elks Lodge #1870, 1001 Kanner Highway, Stuart Florida. An additional Celebration of Life and grave side service will be held at a later date at the family cemetery in Ohio that will be announced separately. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted under the care of Martin Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences and expressions of sympathy can be made by visiting https://Martin-Funeral.com