Henry Bates

Henry A. Bates, 64 of Zanesville, passed away surrounded by his loved ones on June 7, 2023, at the Genesis Morrison House of Zanesville, Ohio.

He was born on April 30, 1959, in Zanesville, Ohio, son of the late Martin Bates and Clarice (Watson) Bates. Henry worked construction for many years. He was always known to be working on something, whether it was remodeling houses or rebuilding his cars. In his spare time, he enjoyed taking family trips and spending time with friends and family.

He is survived by his life partner, Karen Bates; daughters, Jannie (Eric) Wisecarver, Hendra Brown, Sandra (Matthew) Spring; brother, Don (Shantay) Bates; sister, Rachel (Charles) Miller; grandchildren, Garrison, Everly, Dallas, Haley, Matthew, Russell, Madison, Isaac, and Catlin; several nieces, nephews, and friends; special friends, Demmy & Family, and Tom.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Steve Bates; and son-in-law, Matthew Brown.

Per the family’s wishes, no calling hours or services will be held at this time. A dignified cremation will take place. DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. To sign the online guestbook please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com