Herman Bichard

Herman Eugene Bichard,63 of Cambridge, passed away May 10, 2023, at his residence surrounded by family.

He was born November 28, 1959, in Cambridge, son of the late Clyde R. Bichard and Dorothy L. Hackney Bichard. He was a veteran of the United States Army and volunteered at the Salvation Army. Herman enjoyed hanging with his family and friends, he also enjoyed working on cars.

He is survived by his wife Gina DeSimone Bichard; daughters, Jill (Luis) Rios, Julia Bichard; grandchildren, Dunnavan Bichard, Isaiah Rios, Luis Rios, Julissa Crilley; several siblings, nieces, nephews, and many priceless friends.

Per his wishes a cremation will take place, no services will be held at this time.

Bonnell Cremations Funerals Receptions are assisting the family with arrangements.

