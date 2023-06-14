Honoring Flag Day

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – America recognizes Flag Day every June 14th, to celebrate the symbolism and history of one of the nations most iconic symbols.

Zanesville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1058 Commander David Hose explained the history of Flag Day and what the day means to him.

“Flag Day is because back in June the 14th of 1777 was the original date of Flag Day,” Hose said. “And there was a fellow and I forgot his name, up in Connecticut. That suggested that they make that Flag Day. So the first flag was actually made in 1777.”

Hose discussed how flags should be handled with respect and replaced once they’ve been torn and tattered by the weather. Old flags should be delivered to the VFW so that they can be destroyed during a formal ceremony.

“Because the flag represents our United States. And it’s the symbol of our United States. That’s why all our veterans went to war and died for that flag and our country. So they should fly the flag on their front porch,” Hose said.

The VFW has a variety of flags on hand that can be purchased by the public. Hose said he flies an American flag at his house form spring through fall.