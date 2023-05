Hydrant Flushing

The City of Zanesville Water Division will be flushing hydrants on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The work will take place in the area of Lee, Pearl, State, Roosevelt, Linden Avenue and all side streets.

Flushing will take place from 7:30am to 3pm. During this time residents make experience discolored water and reduced pressure. It is advised to wait until after 4pm for the water to clear before doing laundry.