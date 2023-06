Hydrant Flushing in Roseville

The Village of Roseville is alerting residents that they will be flushing fire hydrants in the village this week.

Roseville officials said the flushing will take place between 8am and 3pm on Thursday, June 15.

During this time village resident may notice discolored water. They ask that you refrain from doing laundry during the time of hydrant flushing.