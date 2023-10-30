Interstate 70 Changes This Week

Starting Tuesday, October 31 changes will take place for those traveling on Interstate 70 between US 40 and SR 93.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said Tuesday, I-70’s driving lane will transition to the new pavement in the median. The lane will be the only lane with access to downtown Zanesville, however when the driving lane closes at night the only access to downtown Zanesville will be US 40 and SR 93.

Once the I-70 eastbound driving lane is switched the 5th Street off ramp will also close to traffic. This is part of Phase 2 of the ODOT I-70 Reconstruction Project.