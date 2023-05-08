Jack Mowery

Jack Mowery, 86 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully and went home to be with the Lord on May 8, 2023 at his home.

Jack was born on May 15, 1936 in Coshocton, Ohio. He is the son of the late Hannah (Winegar) Mowery Lollathin and William Mowery. Jack was a member of the Adamsville Methodist Church. He previously worked for the St. Regis Paper Company in Coshocton and he retired from SanCast of Coshocton.

Jack is survived by his daughters, Susan (Darrell) Conkle of Coshocton and Janet (Kenneth) Batteiger of Zanesville; his several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Jack is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Betty Mowery who passed away January 17, 2022; his son, Jackie Lee Mowery; an infant daughter and infant son.

Please consider making memorial contributions in Jack’s name to Genesis Hospice, 713 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, Ohio 43701.

A graveside service will be held at 11:30 AM on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at St. Paul Cemetery, where Jack will be laid to rest, with Pastor Pamela Lashley officiating. The Farus Funeral Home of New Concord is caring for the Mowery family.

