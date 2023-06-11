Jacqueline Bowser

It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Jacqueline Rene Bowser. She was a shining light to everyone that knew her. A dedicated daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She left a lasting impression. Jacque had a love for fashion, art, baking, traveling, and music. Most of all she loved the time spent with her loved ones. She will always be remembered for her sense of style, her beautiful scarves, shoes, but most memorable of all her good heart.

She was a graduate of West Muskingum HS, Miami University Oxford. Jacque’s career as an accountant began working for McGraw Edison followed by Grimes Aerospace. She completed her career with Honeywell as a pricing manager. She was a lifelong member of Mt. Olive United Methodist Church.

She left us too early, but she is in heaven with her parents, Albert (Jim) and Norma (Jean) Bowser. She is survived by her sister, Melanie (Allan) Kish, nephews James (Caroline) Kish, Nicholas (Amy) Kish, and great nieces Annelise and Sabrina, and great nephew Theodore. Friends may call from 2:00 -4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m. Monday June 12, 2023 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday June 13, 2023. Pastor John Ruiz will conduct the funeral service. Interment will be at Poplar Forks Cemetery, Gratiot, Ohio.

While traveling with friends and family, she often acted as tour guide, knowing the best restaurants, plays to see, or concerts to attend. Her rule was simple – make sure your hotel is close to the Tube/Metro/train or subway. The accountant in her required a spread sheet that included many options and more detail than you thought you needed but she was always willing to compromise. She willingly scheduled vacation days to help her church make ice cream every July, worked the food line for Gratiot 4th celebration, and let’s not forget the hours spent working in The Mt Olive chocolate egg factory. She made sure that her nephews were raised appreciating the right kind of rock n roll (Rolling Stones, Elvis Costello, The Talking Heads among others.) Work colleagues at Grimes/Honeywell in Urbana knew she was always up for a Friday afternoon of golf. Her brother-in-law used her as his personal shopper for his wife’s Christmas present. She had great taste!