James Grosscup

James (Jim) Lawrence Grosscup, 85, passed October 15, 2023 after a very valiant, six year fight of stage four lung cancer.

Jim was born July 9, 1938, the youngest of seven children to Thelma and Lawrence Grosscup. He attended Zanesville High School.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Betty Lou (Dutro) Grosscup. Also surviving is his daughter, Ginger (Steve) Hamilton, one very special granddaughter, Bridget (Travis) Riggle and special grandsons: Jason Boetcher and Britton Boetcher (Misty Merkle). Four great grandchildren: Isabella and Payton Boetcher and Axton and Emerson Riggle.

Jim’s family also includes two bonus granddaughters: Kara Hamilton and Katie (TJ) Fitzmaurice, and three bonus Great Grandchildren: Early and Jesse Strickland, and Tommy Fitzmaurice.

A sister, Carolee Lohan, one sister-in-law Betty Jane Grosscup, and many nieces and nephews also survive.

Jim served his country in the Army as a Military Policeman. He was in the gas station business for many years, owning and managing several over the years. He retired from Red Head Oil.

Jim never met a stranger, and talking and motivating family and friends was what many enjoyed from him over the years. He had so many great friends and his only hobby was projects. If you had a project, he was helping and possibly supervising. He was a House Flipper and Treasure Picker before people even knew the meaning.

Over the years you could find him at the “Bar” at Bob Evans Underwood, Donald’s Donuts or the Cafe area at the Colony square mall. He built so many wonderful friendships from these times.

Jim’s spirituality was important to him, and he tried to be a good witness and servant in the eyes of God. He loved all Children (especially his grandchildren) and enjoyed surprising them with gifts and playing with them in his yard. He also loved animals and adopted many strays that showed up at his home over the years. Many of you remember the drill at the restaurants “don’t throw away your leftovers, I’ll take them home to the cats and birds.”

“He who feeds a hungry animal feeds his own soul ~ Charles Chaplin”

Jim is preceded in death by his parents, in-laws Clyde and Leota Dutro, a daughter Jill Grosscup, brothers: Dick and Bill Grosscup, sisters: Patty Sheppard, Marlene Hoskinson and Jean Lanning.

Because of his concern and love of Children and Animals, In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to these charities:

Avondale Youth Center – 4155 Roseville Rd Zanesville OH 43701

The Animal Shelter Society, Inc – 1430 Newark Rd, Zanesville, OH 43701

The family would like to thank The Genesis Cancer center staff, Dr Lobel, Dr Bastola, Dr Gupta and her Nurse Mary for all of the Care, Love and Support they provided Jim. Also the Morrison House Staff and Willow Haven Staff for the care given over the past few weeks. We would also like to thank his wonderful neighbors who have helped and been so amazing during his journey.

The leader of the band is tired and his eyes are growing old. But his blood runs through my instrument and his song is in my soul. My life has been a poor attempt to imitate the man. I’m just a living legacy to the leader of the band. ~Dan Fogelberg

Visitation will be held from 3-6pm on Wednesday October 18, 2023 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE. Immediately following the visitation will be a time of food and fellowship in the Snouffer Family Center. Graveside services will be held at 1pm Thursday October 19, 2023 at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor James Childers officiating. Full military honors by American Legion 29 and VFW 1058.

To send a note of condolence to the Grosscup family go to www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, like us on Facebook or call our Caring Locally Owned staff at 740.450.8000.