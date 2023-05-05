James “Jim” Bagent

James “Jim” Bagent, 63 of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on April 30, 2023, in Texarkana, Arkansas.

He was born on March 3, 1960, in Zanesville, Ohio, son of the late Donald Eugene Bagent and Janice (Ward) Stephen. Jim worked in construction for many years for Elkanah Contractors and was an avid Ohio State Buckeye and Cincinnati Bengal fan.

He survived by his mother, Janice (Ward) Stephen; sisters, Peggy (John) Grable, Holly (Kevin) McConiha, Debbie Kronenbitter; special aunt, Nancy Tullius; special uncles, Russell Tullius, Danny (Nancy) Ward; several nieces and nephews; and many work friends from Elkanah Contractors.

He is preceded in death by his father, Donald Eugene Bagent; stepdad, Neil Stephen; grandmother, Zelma Ward; grandfather, Robert Ward; uncles, Robert Ward ; and aunt, Sarah (Edmond) Broassa.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday May 9, 2023, from 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home. Services will be held on Tuesday May 9, 2023, at 2:00 PM with Rev. Darren Tolbert officiating. Burial will follow services at Greenwood Cemetery in Zanesville, Ohio.

DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

