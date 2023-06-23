James “Jim” Schumacher

Dr. James “Jim” Alan Schumacher, 88, of Zanesville passed at 7:25 P.M. Thursday, June 22, 2023 at the Primrose Retirement Community.

He was born on Saturday, August 18, 1934 in Columbus, Ohio the son of the late Willard Alan Schumacher and Virginia Rardin Schumacher.

Jim attended Grosse Pointe High School and graduated from Fairmont High School in 1952. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in 1956 from The College of Wooster, Bachelors of Divinity in 1969 from Princeton Seminary, Master of Theology in 1967 from McCormick Seminary and his Doctor of Theology in 1969 from the Seabury-Western Seminary. Jim wrote two publications, “Pre-Understanding in the Theology of Rudolf Bultmann” in 1967 and “The Recovery of the Future in the Theology of Juergen Moltmann” in 1969. He has served at several churches over the years, including, pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Rochester, IN(1959), Pastor of Church of the Dunes in Chesterton, IN(1962), Pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Shelbyville, IN(1969), Pastor of Oakland Presbyterian Church in Springfield, OH(1976), Associate Pastor of Parma-South Presbyterian Church in Parma, OH(1987), Pastor of Trinity United Presbyterian Church in Zanesville, OH(1991), Stated Supply Pastor of Muskingum Presbyterian Church in Nashport, OH(1998) and Frazeysburg Presbyterian Church in Frazeysburg, OH(1998). His denominational responsibilities included, Commissioner of Synod for both Ohio and Indiana; Twice Commissioner to General Assembly, Committee member on Ministerial Relations, Chairman for the Lay Pastor training Committee and a volunteer at Rufus Putnam Elementary School. Jim’s community service included, Chair of Organizing Committee for Gallahue Mental Health Center, Chairman of Travelers’ Assistance Program and Permanent Judicial Commission, President of Clark County Ministerial Association and Clark County Council of Churches, member of the Red Cross Administrative Board, Recipient of the Clara Barton Award, member of the Christ Table Board, Recipient of the Christ Table Annual Award, and Chaplain to Ohio State Senate (1989). His hobbies Computer Science, Traveling, Archery, Photography, The Study of German, The Study of Theology, The Study of Biblical Languages and Playing with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Sally Hamilton Gaskins Schumacher; four children, Dr. Karin (Gene) Dyke, James S. Schumacher, Dr. Christopher (Neysa) A. Gaskins and Dr. Brady (Heather) P. Gaskins; a brother, Dr. Richard “Dick” (Mary) Schumacher; son-in-law, Nelson Bauer; nine grandchildren, Devyn, Weston, Nathan, Zachary, Nicholas, Aaron, Keith, Greg and Tim; great grandchildren, Sadie and Aurora.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his first wife, Rosemary Lusher Schumacher; a daughter, Dr. Elisabeth Bauer.

Visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at the Trinity United Presbyterian Church. Where funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Deb Bowsher officiating. A luncheon will be held following the service. Burial will be at 2:30 P.M. at Zanesville Memorial Park.

Memorial Contributions may be made in Jim’s name to Central Ohio Hospice, 2269 Cherry Valley Rd SE, Newark, OH 43055 and Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 830 Military Rd, Zanesville, OH 43701.

The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Jim’s family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.