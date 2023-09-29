James Lee

James Lee Jr., 61 of Zanesville, passed away on September 27, 2023, at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville, Ohio.

He was born on August 14, 1962, in Zanesville, Ohio, son of the late James Lee. Sr. and Rita (Mollen) Lee. James loved music and a good time. He will always be remembered as a good person.

He is survived by his sister-in-law, Patty Lee; nephews, Josh Lee, George Lee Jr.; and special friend, Sam Neff.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, George Lee; sister, Doris Rhode.

No calling hours or services will be held at this time. Per Jim’s wishes, a dignified cremation will take place.

DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

