James Murphy

James D Murphy (Murph)

72, of Zanesville, passed away suddenly after a courageous battle with cancer on May 17, 2023 at home. He was preceded in death by his father, Earl Murphy.

He is survived by his loving life long partner, Sherry Maxwell, their children Shana Lawter & Heather Lawter and their grandchildren Alexandria Clark, Sydney Clark & Renner Hittle. His son Patrick Murphy and his daughter Christine Murphy and his grandchildren Bailey Murphy and Dean Murphy and great granddaughter Sadie Murphy and so so many friends.

Jim lived life to the fullest. He had a life passion for the Coon Dog Hunting Community and was a life long member of the Blue Tick Breeders Association. If you were fortunate to know Murph, he probably bought you a drink and talked your ear off. We imagine him in the heavenly woods with his many dogs.

Private family services will be held and his family will have a celebration of his life at a later date.