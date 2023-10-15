James Tanner

James “Kinsey” Tanner, 86, of Zanesville, Ohio went to be with Jesus on October 15, 2023. He was born on April 30th, 1937 to James and Mary Tanner in Zanesville, Ohio. He married Martha Tanner on June 7th, 1959.

Kinsey dedicated 46 years of his life as a Mold Maker at Owens Brockway. He was an active member of the community and deeply committed to his faith. He attended Finley United Methodist Church and cherished the opportunity to talk and share his faith with others. He served as a 4H Adviser for 60 years, positively impacting the lives of countless young individuals. Additionally, he was a member of Timber Run and Pomona Grange and Operation Feed.

He is survived by his sons Eric (Connie) and Doug (Kelly), and grandchildren, Anna and Brian Tanner, and sisters-in-law Addaleen Eck, Yvonne Eck, Beverly Eck and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Mary Tanner, his wife Martha Tanner, his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Gene and Evelyn Mock, Jim Eck , Junior and Marge Schell, Richard Eck, Charlie and Florence Klein and Jerry Kramer.

Calling hours will be held at William Thompson and Son Funeral Home, 5765 Gladstone Dr., White Cottage, OH 43791 on October 18th, 2023, from 5-8 pm.

There will be a private burial service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Kinsey’s name to Genesis Health Care Foundation, 1135 Maple Ave., Zanesville, Ohio, 43701, genesisHSC.org.