Jamie McManes

Jamie Louise McManes, 80, of Zanesville, OH, passed away May 28, 2023. Jamie was born May 20, 1943 to James W. Trimper and Rosa Rutter. In addition to her parents, Jamie is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald E. McManes; children, Brent A. McManes and Rhonda P. Locke; sister, Georgie.

Jamie leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Randall A. (Linda) McManes, Rex McManes and Ronald E. (Becky) McManes; grandchildren, JoRanda, Amber, Tenika, Paul, Randall Jr., Kody, Rex Jr., Daisy, Tiffany, Megan, Andrew, Heather, Josh, Justin, Mikal, Brittany, Nick and Tyler; several great grandchildren and a host of other friends and family.

You may call on the family Friday, June 2, 2023 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., at Burrell Funeral Services. Per Jamie’s wishes, cremation will follow. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.