Janet Levering

Janet B. Levering, 90, of Crooksville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Friday May 26, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 4, 1932, at the Taylor family homeplace on Number 8 Hollow in McLuney, to the late Myron and Flora (Barker) Taylor. Janet was a devoted Christian and member of the Iliff United Methodist Church. She began attending when she was a week old and was the oldest living member of the church until her passing. Janet could be found cooking for various church dinners, singing in the choir and was a member of the Fidelis Mother’s Club. She was an avid sports fan and loved her Crooksville Ceramics and Ohio State Buckeyes. She was one of the most loving, caring and forgiving individuals you could ever meet and cherished her relationships with every family member and friend to the fullest. Surviving are children, Michael (Michelle) Levering, David (Carla) Levering, Katie (Craig) Wells; numerous, grandchildren and great grandchildren; special granddaughter and attentive caregiver, Taylor Mumford; brother, Larry (Rose Marie) Taylor; special friends and neighbors, Billie Smith, Chris Redfern, and Erica Jones. Welcoming her into Heaven were her husband, William “Bill” Levering; son, Jeffery Levering, brother, David Taylor, sister Joy Lake Pace and lifelong best friend, Joan Gottke. Calling hours will be held Wednesday, May 31, 2023, from 4pm – 8pm at Iliff United Methodist Church, 3992 Flint Ridge Road, Crooksville. Funeral services will be held at the church Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 1pm with Pastor Larry Taylor officiating, with burial to follow in Iliff Cemetery next to her beloved husband, Bill. You may sign the online register book or share a memory at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com